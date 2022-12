National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced dates for conducting University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET). The exams will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The agency has released dates for UGC-NET December session.

The test will be conducted for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, UGC, had announced.

Stay tuned for more inputs.