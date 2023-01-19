UGC NET December 2022 Session: Application window to open today! Check details

UGC Net December 2022 Session: National Testing Agency (NTA), on Wednesday, January 19, is all set to release the application correction window for University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 examination. All those applicants who have registered themselves for this exam, University Grants Commission National Eligibility Tests can make the changes on the official website of NTA, which is – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The correction window for all the candidates to make any changes in their application will be available till January 20, 11:50 pm. Any changes or corrections made after the closure of the correction window will not be registered or considered by NTA.

Candidates should keep in mind that the UGC NET Exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The June 2023 session will be held from June 13 to June 22, 2023, as per the official website of UGC.

Here’s how you can make any changes to the application form.

UGC NET December 2022 Session: Steps to make changes in the application form

Step 1: Begin by visiting the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on the ‘UGC NET December 2022 Application Correction’ link which will be visible on the home page.

Step 3: After this, candidates can fill in their required credentials and log in.

Step 4: Make corrections to the application form.

Step 5: Click on the submit tab and download the update form for future usage.

All those who still wish to register for the same should understand that the registration process for the UGC NET December session ended on January 18.

As per an official notice by NTA, “Candidates should make sure that information like his/her mother’s/ father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, PwD status, mobile number, email address, photograph and signature, choice of cities for exam centre, etc) mentioned by them in their online Application Form is correct and of their own.

