UGC NET December 2022: Last date for registration extended till January 23

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for UGC NET December 2022 session, till January 23, 2023, as per an official notification. The UGC NET 2023 Exam for December 2022 session is scheduled to be conducted between February 21, 2023 to March 10, 2023.

Furthermore, the application process for the December cycle started from December 29, 2022. Initially, the deadline to apply was on January 17, 2023 but the last date has been extended from today, January 21, 2023 up to January 23, 2023 up to 5 pm.

The date for submission of fees has extended up to January 23 till 11.50 pm.