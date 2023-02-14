UGC NET December 2022: Exam dates are out! Check detailed schedule here

The schedule for the UGC NET December 2022 examination has been released by the National Testing Agency. Those who are planning on taking the exam can check the official website of the organization i,e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The computer-based test for the Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor programs will be conducted on February 21, 23 and 24. The first phase of the examination will cover 57 subjects.

To check the schedule, visit the official website, click on the link for the schedule for phase 1 subjects on the homepage, and view and download the schedule for future reference.

The examinations for the first phase will be held on February 21. For the remaining 19 subjects, 11 subjects were on February 23 and 6 on February 24. the schedule will be released soon. In addition, the admit card and city intimation slip will be issued soon.

Applicants who are planning on appearing in the UGC NET December 2022 first phase must download their intimation slip from the organization’s website (using their Application No. and Date of Birth).

The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 shall be issued later.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase I, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.” the official notification said.

The University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) is conducted every year to check the eligibility of candidates for recruitment in the post of ‘Assistant Professor well as ‘Junior Research Fellow’ in Indian universities.

The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship only are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. The eligibility of candidates for the recruitment of assistant professors is determined by the regulations and rules of the concerned universities and colleges.

In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycle post-Covid, the NTA in association with UGC is conducting UGC NET December 2022 in the month of February & March 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.