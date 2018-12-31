UGC NET answer key 2018 released at ntanet.nic.in, here is how to challenge on official website

UGC NET answer key 2018!

UGC NET answer key 2018: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys of the National Eligibility Test (NET) at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared on the exam can visit the official website to check, download and challenge the answer keys. It is to be noted that the answer keys of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations can be challenged on the website only till January 1, 2019 (5 pm). After the given time, candidates will not be able to raise any objection. Here are certain points that candidates need to take note of.

In order to check the answer keys and raise objections against the same, candidates will have to pay a lump sum amount of Rs 1000 for each question that they are challenging. According to the official website, the fees submitted by the candidate will be refunded if the challenge is found correct.

The challenging question will be checked by a panel who will consider whether the challenge is correct and then only they will release the final answer key. It is to be noted that this will be done in case there is any incorrect answers in the already released answer key.

UGC NET answer key 2018: Steps to challenge-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC-NET at ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Challenge answer key tan

Step 3: Click on Answer key and password/ Application number and DOB

Step 4: Follow the further process