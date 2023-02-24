UGC NET admit card 2023 to be out on THIS date! Check exam schedule and other important updates

UGC NET admit card 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to conduct the exams for UGC NET December 2022 Phase 2 on February 28, March 1, and March 2. The admit cards for the exam are expected to be released soon. The candidates who applied for UGC NET Dec 2022 Phase 2 will be able to download admit cards from the official website of NTA- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam authority has already released the UGC NET exam city information for December 2022 phase 2. The candidates can check their allotted city in the exam city in the information slip available at the official website.

UGC NET December 2022: Exam schedule

UGC NET December 2022 will be conducted from 28 February to Mar 2, 2023 for 5 subjects at different centres across the country. To download the admit card, the candidates will have to follow the instructions given below.

Check subjectwise UGC NET Phase 2 exam details

Feb 28, 2023 – History

March 1, 2023 – English

March 2, 2023 – Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/Development Planning/Development Studies/Econometrics/Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics/Physical Education/Public Administration

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA -ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card’

It will take you to the login tab

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

The UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download UGC NET Phase 2 admit card and save it for future reference

Instructions

All the candidates appearing in the UGC NET phase 2 2022 are required to carry an admit card along with the identity proof on the day of the exam. No entry will be allowed without an admit card in the examination hall. All the candidates have been advised to follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card.