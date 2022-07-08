UGC NET Admit Card 2022 out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam from July 9 onwards – Check how to download & exam details here

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally issued admit cards for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022 on its website. All those who were waiting for UGC NET Admit Card 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official announcement, National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting exams for December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for engagement to the post of Junior Research Fellowships and for Assistant Professor on July 9, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, respectively in CBT Mode.

Exams for a total of 25 subjects are scheduled to be held on July 9, for 4 subjects on both July 11 and 12. Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards for the concerned subject(s) from a website using their Application Number and Date of Birth. In case of any difficulty in downloading UGC NET Admit Card 2022 or any major discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

On the other side, Admit Cards for the examination to be held on 11 and 12 July 2022 for a concerned subject(s) will be soon available on e: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The city intimation slips and admit card for the examination to be held on subsequent dates for a concerned subject(s) shall be released in due course.



UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How and Where to Download

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of NTA – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Candidates are required to click on the notification link that reads ‘Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) (Exam Date 9,11 and 12 July) is live now’ flashing on the homepage.

3. It will redirect you to the new page and then, click on the download link.

4. Then, a login page will appear on the screen.

5. Candidates are required to mention Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and click on submit button.

6. UGC NET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

7. Download and take a printout of UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA or UGC for the latest updates about the examination.