UGC NET 2022 Result: NTA to release results on Nov 5, says UGC Chairman; Here’s how you can check

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 result will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 5, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said. The candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET 2022 final answer key was released on the official website of NTA on Wednesday.

Conducted twice a year, the UGC NET is an eligibility test for the posts of Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. This year, the first of the four phases of UGC NET was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second phase was held from September 20 to 23 followed by the third that took place from September 29 to October 4 and the final phase from October 8 to 14.

UGC NET 2022 Result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the UGC NET result 2022 link on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The candidates get Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship on the basis of their aggregate performance in paper 1 and 2 of UGC NET. The candidates who qualify only for Assistant Professorship are not to be considered for the JRF. According to the Indian Express, there will be no revaluation or rechecking once the results are announced. The Commission has already published the final answer key, candidates can match their answers to the key given.