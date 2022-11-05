UGC NET 2022 Result: NTA to announce results anytime today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in – Watch out for this space

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 today. The result date was announced by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday. Once released, the candidates who sat for the examination can check their results at official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has already released the UGC NET 2022 final answer on its official website on Wednesday.

UGC NET 2022 Result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the UGC NET result 2022 link on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Criteria for declaration of result

The number of candidates to be qualified shall be equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in both the papers of NET, IE reported. Aspirants should have appeared for both the papers and secured at least 40 per cent aggregate marks in both papers taken together for general and general-EWS categories. And, it should be 35 per cent aggregate marks in both papers taken together for candidates belonging to reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), PwD and third gender).

The UGC NET is an eligibility test for the posts of Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. The examination was conducted in four phases this year. The first of the four phases of UGC NET was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second phase was held from September 20 to 23 followed by the third that took place from September 29 to October 4 and the final phase from October 8 to 14.

The candidates get Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship on the basis of their aggregate performance in paper 1 and 2 of UGC NET. The candidates who qualify only for Assistant Professorship are not to be considered for the JRF. According to the Indian Express, there will be no revaluation or rechecking once the results are announced. The Commission has already published the final answer key, candidates can match their answers to the key given.