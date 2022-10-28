UGC NET 2022: Result not releasing this week; further details here

The results for the UGC (University Grants Commission) NET (National Eligibility Test) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will not be released this week. Once NTA announces the results, the candidates can get it on the official website at ntaresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the candidate can also check the same at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA chief Vineet Joshi in a conversation with indianexpress.com said that the results will not be announced today or tomorrow. Currently, NTA is assessing the objections and other things.

The NTA will also release the final answer keys for UGC NET 2022.

The exam was held in four phases.

Phase 1- Conducted from July 9 to 12, 2022

Phase 2- Conducted from September 20 to 23, 2022

Phase 3- Conducted from September 29 to October 04, 2022

Phase 4- October 08 to 14, 2022

The provisional answer keys for the first three phases were released on October 18 and October 21.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the December 2021 UGC-NET was postponed following which June 2022 UGC-NET exam was delayed. Hence, the NTA took a decision to merge both the December 2021-June 2022 UGC-NET exam. The UGC-NET exam is held twice every year.

In case of any query, one can contact the helpdesk at 011 4075-9000. One can also write to helpdesk at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

About NTA:-

The NTA or National Testing Agency has been established in 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for admission or fellowship in higher educational institutions in the country. This is an autonomous organisation under the Deptt of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.