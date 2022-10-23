UGC NET 2022 Phase 4 answer key released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in; here’s how to raise objections

UGC NET 2022 Phase 4 answer key along with question paper: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the UGC NET 2022 Phase 4 answer key along with the question paper on its website. All those who appeared in the UGC NET 2022 can download the phase 4 answer key from the official websites – ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
The said exam was conducted on 08, 10, 11, 12, 13 & 14 October 2022 at various exam centres. The provisional answer keys for the same now have been released at the official website. The candidates are allowed to raise objections to the answer keys by submitting a non refundable amount of Rs. 200 for every objection. The last date for submission of answer key challenge is 24 October upto 11:50 P.M. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.
How to raise objections against UGC NET 2022 Phase answer key?
- Candidates can visit the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in
- Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’
- Candidates can login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin and submit
- Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, then, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”
- You will see Question IDs in sequential order
- The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge
- If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box
- After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to next screen
- You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged
- You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf
- Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’
- After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges
- Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of requisite fee
- Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking