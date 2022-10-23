UGC NET 2022 Phase 4 answer key released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in; here’s how to raise objections

UGC NET 2022 Phase 4 answer key along with question paper: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the UGC NET 2022 Phase 4 answer key along with the question paper on its website. All those who appeared in the UGC NET 2022 can download the phase 4 answer key from the official websites – ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The said exam was conducted on 08, 10, 11, 12, 13 & 14 October 2022 at various exam centres. The provisional answer keys for the same now have been released at the official website. The candidates are allowed to raise objections to the answer keys by submitting a non refundable amount of Rs. 200 for every objection. The last date for submission of answer key challenge is 24 October upto 11:50 P.M. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

How to raise objections against UGC NET 2022 Phase answer key?