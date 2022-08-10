UGC-NET 2022 Phase 2 : New dates released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check admit card release date here

UGC-NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Exam. According to latest updates, the apex agency has confirmed that the said exams will be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022 for 64 subjects. Earlier, the phase two exams for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) was to be conducted on August 12, 13 and 14 August.

The exams will be held for 64 subjects including Telugu & Marathi postponed due to Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having their own examinations on 09 July 2022 and 15 subjects in which the exam could not be conducted at 07 Centres on 9 July 2022 Shift-1 due to technical glitches. The list of the subjects has been uploaded on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The details of the city of examination centre shall be displayed on 11 September 2022 on NTA website. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards for UGC-NET 2022 Phase 2 exam from 16 September 2022 onwards.

The Candidates have been advised not to go by fake notices being circulated in the social media. They have been advised to regularly visit NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. Candidates can write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any queries or /clarifications.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Phase I of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Exam on 09, 11, and 12 July 2022 for 33 Subjects across the Country.

About NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts UGC NET or NTA-UGC-NET twice every year to select candidates for the post of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship in central universities and colleges.

This year, the National TestingAgency (NTA) has merged UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 in order to regularize the UGC-NET exam cycles. Due to COVID-19, December 2021 UGC-NET exam and June 2022 exam schedule was delayed.