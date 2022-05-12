UGC NET 2022 – NTA holds registration process; check eligibility, fees, documents required

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently holding the registration process for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022 for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

It is being done to check the eligibility for

‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ for universities and colleges recognised in India.

The registration process is on till May 20, 2022 (till 11:50 pm). Candidates may log on to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in for online application.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the NTA said.

It added, “The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRF remain unchanged.”

Documents required to fill application forms include: copy of board/university certificates, qualifying degree certificate or last semester marks sheet, mailing and addresses with pin code among others.

While the application fee for general category is Rs 1,100, for General-EWS and OBC-NCL, it is Rs 550. Similarly, SC, ST, PwD and third gender candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 275. Importantly, while the date of the exam is yet to be announced , papers will be held in two shifts (9 am -12 pm and 3 pm – 6 pm).

The application fee for all categories have been increase by 10%. Candidates may pay their application fees through SBI/CANARA/ICICI/HDFC Bank/ Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI/ Net banking. A confirmation message will appear on the screen after the payment is done. In case of no concern messages, candidates may approach the concerned bank.