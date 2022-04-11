UGC NET 2022 merged cycle to be conducted in June, says UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar

UGC NET 2022 exam for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 will be conducted in the month of June, said University Grant Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar. However, the exam date for UGC NET 2022 has not been declared yet, Kumar has said that the exact schedule will be announced soon.

According to Kumar, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) finalizes the dates of UGC NET 2022, the exact schedule will be released. The merged cycles will be conducted in the first or second week of June, 2022.

“For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates,” Kumar tweeted in his official twitter handle.

Previous year, the two cycles of UGC NET, December 2020 and June 2021 were merged by the (NTA) and were held between November 20 and January 5, 2021. The exam was conducted in 239 cities, in 837 centers across the country.