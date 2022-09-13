UGC NET 2022 exam city slip releasing today: Here are steps to download

NTA UGC NET Exam city Intimation Slip 2022: The UGC NET 2022 exam city intimation slip will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), today, 13 September 2022. From the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, candidates can download their slips. Meanwhile, on 16 September, the UGC NET 2022 admit card is scheduled to be issued.

By entering their registration number and date of birth, candidates who have applied for the UGC NET 2022 December 2021, and June 2022 merged cycles phase 2 exam will be able to download the exam city intimation slip. The candidates can contact 011-40759000, in case of any difficulties faced while downloading the examination city intimation slip or UGC NET admit card. They can also send an e-mail to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Steps for downloading UGC NET 2022 exam city intimation slip:

1) First, log on to the NTA UGC NET official website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in)

2) Now click the “UGC NET 2022: City intimation slip” link for the December 2021 and July 2022 merged cycles (Exam date 20 September to 30 September)

3) Enter the UGC NET application number, date of birth, and security pin on the login page

4) Click the “Submit” button

5) After you are logged in, the UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip will be displayed

6) For future reference, download the UGG NET city intimation slip 2022

Through the intimation slip, candidates will have an idea of the city they will be giving their examination. Information about the exam centre, time, and exam date will be there on the admit card.

Twice every year, the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022 ) is held. It determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

As per the schedule, the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam will be conducted for 64 subjects.

Also read UGC launches fellowships, research grants for single girl child, retired faculty on Teacher’s Day