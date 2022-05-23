UGC NET 2022: Deadline for application fee payment extended till May 30

The deadline for submission of application fee for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022, merged cycle stands extended, said UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar. The deadline for online application fee payment is now May 30, 2022.

The announcement was made in the official twitter account of UGC Chairman on Sunday. Candidates can submit the application fee through the official website of UGC.

“In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022,”the tweet said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also opened the correction window for UGC NET 2022, merged cycle. Applicants can make corrections in their application forms between May 21 to May 23, 2022, until 9.30 pm.

Read Also: DU academic council member alleges Kalindi college for ‘irregularities’, seeks inquiry