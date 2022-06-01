UGC NET 2022 correction window: Application correction process begins, check details here

The application correction window for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) applicants has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) where candidates who want to make changes in their applications can get it done by going to the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who want to make changes in the in UGC NET 2022 application form can get it done by June 1, 2022, by 9 PM. Also, note that there will be no extensions in the last date of the correction window and the applicants will be able to make changes via online mode only.

Following are the steps of how to make corrections in UGC NET 2022-

Go to the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



Once the website opens click on the link that reads ‘Correction Window for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) available on the “candidates activity” box, on the home page.

Enter all the required details like password, application number and captcha.

The application form will appear on the screen, once you click on the sign in button.

Tick on ‘I Agree’ checkbox after reading all the important instructions.

Make changes that are required in the UGC NET application form 2022, check everything carefully and submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should contact the authorities through the official website in case of any errors in the application form. Once the correction process begins, applicants must not close the browser or hit ‘refresh’ or ‘back’, once the correction process commences and close the browser only when the changes are made.