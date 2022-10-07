UGC NET 2022 admit card released for Oct 8, 10 exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check steps to download

UGC NET Phase 4 admit card released for phase 4: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for 4th phase of UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 (merged cycles) on its website. All those candidates who are eligible to appear in the 4th phase exam can download their admit cards by using their application number, date of birth and other details on the login page available on the official website of NTA – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read| Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Last day today to register for round 1, apply now at dmer.haryana.gov.in

According to the official schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the UGC NET Phase 4 exam for October 8 and October 10. The candidates have been advised to download UGC NET Phase 4 admit card as soon as possible to avoid the last minute rush on the official website.

The exam which is scheduled for October 8 is to be held for the Computer Science and Application Paper in the morning session and for Economics, Rural Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economic, Development Economics, Business, Economics Subjects in the second shift. On October 10, the exam for history will be conducted in both shifts.

Also Read| KCET 2022: Web option entry to start from today at kea.kar.nic.in, Here’s how you can apply

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Phase 4?