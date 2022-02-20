UGC-NET 2021: UGC-NET 2021 result declared, check how to download National Eligibility Test scorecard

NTA had conducted the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20 till 30 and December 1 to 5 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2021 exam. The result has been declared for both December 2020 and June 2021 sessions. Applicants that had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC had announced on February 15 that the result would be announced in a day or two. According to the official notice released the UGC chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar had said that UGC was working closely with NTA to declare the results in a day or two.

In order to check the results, applicants should be ready with their UGC NET application number, date of birth and password.

Steps on how to check UGC-NET 2021 results