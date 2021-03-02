  • MORE MARKET STATS

UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) exam registration ends today; Check important details

By: |
Updated: Mar 02, 2021 10:50 AM

To register for UGC NET 2021, candidates need to use their Email ID and Phone No, note down the system generated application number, upload important information like scanned image, signature and make payment

UGC NET 2021, UGC NET 2021 May exam dates, UGC NET 2020 last date to apply. UGC NET December cycle exams in May, NTA, National Eligibility Test, JRF Fellowship, Assistant Professor recruitmentUGC NET Exams 2021 to start in first week of May

UGC NET 2021 Updates: The online registration for UGC National Eligibility Test conducted by the National Testing Agency will end today, March 2, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply can complete their registration process latest by today on the official website ugcnet.nic.in. The second step for the registration process that is paying the application fee can be completed latest by 11.59 PM, on March 3, Wednesday.

UGC NET first round of exams for 2021 will be held between Mat 2 and May 17, 2021. The exams will be held on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021. NTA is holding the exams for December 2020 cycle in May as they got cancelled due to the Covid pandemic last year.

Related News

To register for UGC NET 2021, candidates need to use their Email ID and Phone No, note down the system generated application number, upload important information like scanned image, signature and make payment by online modes or through concerned banks and keep proof of the fee paid.

Candidates who get through the selection process can apply for the Junior Fellowship Programme or recruitment of Assistant Professors at colleges and universities. UGC -Net also conducts selection for National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students, Other Backward Classes and Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students.

Eligibility Criteria for UGC NET 2021:

Candidates applying for UGC NET 2021 should have a post-graduate degree with at least 55 per cent marks (for General Category) from universities/institutions recognized by the UGC. The applying minimum marks in Master’s for the reserved category candidates is 50 per cent. General category candidates should not be more than 31 years of age as of March 01 to be eligible for JRF Fellowship. There is no upper age limit for the post of Assistant Professor.

UGC NET is conducted twice every year, although last year was an exception as the exams that were due in September 2020 were postponed and conducted in November 2020 and the December cycle exams were postponed and advanced this year to May 2021.

The test consists of two papers, Paper 1 consists of 100 marks while paper two of 200 marks. All the questions will be compulsory and there will be no breaks between the two papers. Each question carries two marks but there are no negative marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates can utilize a newly launched mobile app called the “National Test Abhyas” for taking mock tests for UGC_NET as the practice centres will be closed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) exam registration ends today Check important details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ISC, ICSE Exam Dates 2021: CICSE Class 10, Class 12 Datesheet Out; Details here
2Covid-19 crisis has shaken up all education stakeholders; given new momentum to the online learning: Dr. Sandeep Shastri, Vice Chancellor, JLU Bhopal
3How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are enhancing the learning curve for students