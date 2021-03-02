UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) exam registration ends today; Check important details

UGC NET Exams 2021 to start in first week of May

UGC NET 2021 Updates: The online registration for UGC National Eligibility Test conducted by the National Testing Agency will end today, March 2, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply can complete their registration process latest by today on the official website ugcnet.nic.in. The second step for the registration process that is paying the application fee can be completed latest by 11.59 PM, on March 3, Wednesday.

UGC NET first round of exams for 2021 will be held between Mat 2 and May 17, 2021. The exams will be held on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021. NTA is holding the exams for December 2020 cycle in May as they got cancelled due to the Covid pandemic last year.

To register for UGC NET 2021, candidates need to use their Email ID and Phone No, note down the system generated application number, upload important information like scanned image, signature and make payment by online modes or through concerned banks and keep proof of the fee paid.

Candidates who get through the selection process can apply for the Junior Fellowship Programme or recruitment of Assistant Professors at colleges and universities. UGC -Net also conducts selection for National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students, Other Backward Classes and Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students.

Eligibility Criteria for UGC NET 2021:

Candidates applying for UGC NET 2021 should have a post-graduate degree with at least 55 per cent marks (for General Category) from universities/institutions recognized by the UGC. The applying minimum marks in Master’s for the reserved category candidates is 50 per cent. General category candidates should not be more than 31 years of age as of March 01 to be eligible for JRF Fellowship. There is no upper age limit for the post of Assistant Professor.

UGC NET is conducted twice every year, although last year was an exception as the exams that were due in September 2020 were postponed and conducted in November 2020 and the December cycle exams were postponed and advanced this year to May 2021.

The test consists of two papers, Paper 1 consists of 100 marks while paper two of 200 marks. All the questions will be compulsory and there will be no breaks between the two papers. Each question carries two marks but there are no negative marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates can utilize a newly launched mobile app called the “National Test Abhyas” for taking mock tests for UGC_NET as the practice centres will be closed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.