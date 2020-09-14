UGC- NET 2020 Examination: National Eligibility Test postponed; check new examination date

Ministry of Education's testing agency announced that the National Eligibility Test 2020 will now be conducted from September 24 onwards.

UGC-NET exam 2020: The National Eligibility Test (NET) was postponed on Monday as its dates were clashing with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam. The NET Exam was earlier scheduled to be held between September 16 and 25.

Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA, was quoted by PTI as saying that the National Testing Agency will hold the ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September.

As these dates clashed with the UGC- NET 2020 Examination dates, the NET exam will now be conducted from September 24 onwards, she added.

She also stated that the changes were made after some candidates who were scheduled to appear for both the exams raised their concerns regarding the issue.

The subject-wise and shift-wise schedule of the UGC-NET exam 2020 will be uploaded subsequently, the Senior Director of NTA added.

Like several other competitive exams, the June 2020 NET exam was also postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in the country. The NTA has been releasing the revised date for competitive examinations since the last week of August.