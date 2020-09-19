UGC NET 2020: Admit cards released for exam; check how you can download

This year, the exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) which will be consisting of two papers.

The admit cards for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). All those who have applied for this year’s exam can visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download their admit cards. It is to be noted that NTA is conducting the UGC NET exam on September 24, September 25, September 29, October 1, October 9, October 17, October 21 to 23, and November 5. So far, admit cards for exams that will take place on September 24 and September 25 have been released. The official notice by the organisation stated that the remaining admit cards will be released accordingly.

This year, the exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) which will be consisting of two papers. Both the papers will have objective type questions and multiple-choice questions. Students have been clarified that there will be no break between papers. In the three-hour long paper, the appearing candidates will have to answer 150 questions. In the first part, applicants will be asked 50 questions that will account for 100 marks whereas in the second part, there will be 100 questions accounting for 200 marks.

Here is how you can download UGC NET admit card

The first step is to visit the official website- ntanet.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to locate the ‘admit card 2020’ link and will have to select the option.

A new page will open and users will log in using the registration number

After logging in, admit card will appear on the screen.

This admit card can be downloaded and printed for further reference.

Notably, candidates will need to score at least 40 per cent marks to clear the test. The minimum requirement is 35 per cent for reserved category candidates. The top 6 per cent of the candidates will be considered as the ones who have passed the exam. The selected candidates will then be eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF).