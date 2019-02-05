UGC NET 2019: Notification for UGC NET Exam 2019 out at natanet.nic.in! Exam in June, registration begins March 1

February 5, 2019

The NTA will be conducting National Eligibility Test for the second time, instead of the University Grants Commission, to recruit Assistant Professors and for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor.

UGC NET Exam 2019 Notification @ntanet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday released the notification for the next UGC NET exam set to be held in June 2019. The NTA will be conducting National Eligibility Test for the second time, instead of the University Grants Commission, to recruit Assistant Professors and for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor.

The UGC NET will be held in eight sessions starting June 20. The dates declared by UGC are June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019. Till last year, CBSE used to conduct the NET exam in 84 subjects, and 91 cities across the country. The NTA started conducting the exam from December 2018.

Registration for UGC NET June 2019 will begin from March 1, 2019, and will continue till March 30. The admit cards will be made available on the official website from May 15, 2019.

The test will be conducted in 84 subjects and will have two papers for each subject, which will span over a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can appear for the exam in the subject of their post graduation only, and should have a minimum of 55 per cent marks in the exam from colleges or universities recognised under UGC, while the SC, St and OBC candidates should have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in their masters to seat for the exam.

Candidates who qualifying Junior Research Fellowship will receive the JRF fellowship from the UGC and those who will qualify the exam for assisstant professors will join colleges in the same designation.

The June 2019 UGC NET will be conducted according to the new syllabi, which can be accessed from the official website of UGC NET.

When NTA conducted the exam for the first time on December 2018, the exam happened in two phases in two dates. the exam was conducted in 235 cities across the country.

