UGC NET 2018 December notification out at ntanet.nic.in! Check exam date, syllabus, other key details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC-NET December, 2018 between 09.12.2018 (Sunday) to 23.12.2018 (Sunday).

UGC NET 2018 December: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC-NET December, 2018 exam later this year. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of NET at ntanet.nic.in now to fill the application form. For the first time, NTA will be conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET), instead of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Up until UGC NET July 2017 examination, CBSE used to conduct the Eligibility Test in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of spread across India.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted every year on behalf of UGC for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship at Indian universities and colleges. The last exam was conducted on July 8, 2018.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to apply for the upcoming exam.

UGC NET 2018 December: Important Dates-

Online submission of Application Form (Upto 11.50 pm): 01.09.2018 to 30.09.2018

Date for successful final transaction of fee (Upto 11.50 pm): 01.09.2018 to 01.10.2018

Printing of Admit Cards from NTA’s website: From 19.11.2018

Dates of Examination: Between 09.12.2018 (Sunday) to 23.12.2018 (Sunday)

Timing of Examination: First Shift : 9.30 am to 01.00 pm| Second Shift : 2.00 pm to 05.30 pm

Declaration of Result on NTA’s website: By 10th January, 2019

UGC NET 2018 December: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NET at ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Now click the ‘Fill Application Form’

Step 3: Now click the Download Information Bulletin to read more about the test

Step 4: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application No.

Step 5: Upload scanned images of Candidate’s Photograph (between 10 kb – 200 kb) and Candidate’s Signature (between 4 kb – 30kb) in JPG/JPEG format

Step 6: Make payment of fee using SBI_MOPS and keep proof of fee paid

Step 7: Print at least four printouts of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee

UGC NET 2018 December: Mode of Examination & Exam pattern-

The Examination shall only be conducted as Computer Based Test (CBT). Wherever Online Examination has been used elsewhere in this booklet, NTA’s UGC-NET application form, it means CBT only. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be attempted with a break of 30 minutes between them. (Duration of both papers…Also what changed in the pattern/duration in last exam….How many passed)

UGC NET 2018 December: Subject and Syllabus-

Syllabi for all NET subjects can be downloaded from the UGC website: www.ugc.ac.in/net/syllabus.aspx and are also available in the libraries of all Indian Universities.