UGC NET 2018: CBSE conducts exam, candidates may get answer keys in August on cbsenet.nic.in

Perhaps, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted its last UGC Net exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) today. The exam consisted of two papers. Both papers consisted of only objective type questions. Exams were held in 84 subjects in 91 selected cities across the country. The answer key is expected to release at the official website of CBSE cbsenet.nic.in in the fourth week of August. A number of agencies are however expected to come out with answer keys soon. Recently, the HRD Ministry announced that UGC NET exams will be conducted under National Testing Agency (NTA) in December. Releasing a statement, the board said that exams were conducted smoothly at all examination centres. As many as 11,48,235 candidates had registered for UGC NET July exam.

The board had made arrangements for 2082 exam centres in the country. It also debuted around 2864 observers and 675 officials on these centres for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. The exam was held in two sessions. Paper I was conducted in the first session for an hour. ( 9:30 am-10:30 am ). The Paper II was conducted in the second session. It’s duration two years. ( 11 AM-1pm ). The Paper-I of the exam had 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. All questions were of a general nature. The questions were designed to mainly check reasoning ability, divergent thinking general awareness and comprehension of candidates.

Paper II had 100 objective type compulsory questions, with each carrying 2 marks, based on the subject selected by the candidate. Questions covered entire syllabi of earlier Paper II and Paper – III (including all electives, without options).