UGC NET 2018: CBSE begins application form correction process; know last date to make changes at cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the online application form correction process for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 on the official website cbsenet.nic.in. The candidates who have applied for the same and wish to make some correction in the online application form, now have this final opportunity to rectify the information. The correction window for the applicants who have already registered for the NET 2018 has opened from today till May 1, 2018. CBSE will conduct the UGC NET 2018 exam in July for Humanities and Commerce subjects for which the admit cards will soon be released on the official website. More information about the correction window is as below:

Name of the organisation: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Name of the exam: UGC NET July 2018

Official website: cbsenet.nic.in

Application process: Closed

Application correction process: Open till May 1, 2018

UGC NET 2018: How to correct application form

Step 1) Log on to the official website cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Application Form Correction – NET July 2018’

Step 3) Enter the application form details of NET 2018

Step 4) Submit the details

Step 5) Enter the portal

Step 6) Make corrections in the required fields

UGC NET 2018 is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professor for both in Indian universities and colleges. This year the exam will comprise of two papers.

The CBSE has decided to use Aadhaar authentication for the applicants at the time of submission of application form for UGC – NET (July) – 2018. The candidates may see the detail notification (Requirement of Aadhaar for NET July 2018) in this regard.

All the best!