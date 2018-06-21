UGC NET 2018: Admit card released at www.cbsenet.nic.in; how to download

The UGC NET 2018 examination will take place on July 8, 2018.

UGC NET 2018: University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit cards for upcoming National Eligibility Test (NET). All those candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card from the official website- www. cbsenet.nic.in. The NET 2018 examination will take place on July 8, 2018. The candidates who will qualify the exam will be eligible for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Apart from this, the candidates will also be considered for the post of Assistant Professor. From 2018, the upper age limit has been raised by two years, i.e. a candidate having 30 years of age can also apply.

UGC NET 2018: How to download:-

(1) Visit the official website of the University Grants Commission (UGC)- ww. cbsenet.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the webpage, a candidate needs to click on ‘Login for Admit Card and Image Correction – NET July 2018’.

(3) Candidate needs to enter the site using their ‘Application number’ and ‘Password’.

(4) After entering necessary details, the aspirants have to download their ‘Admit card’.

(5) The aspirants need to have a print out of the ‘Admit Card’ for future purpose.

UGC NET 2018: Examination pattern:-

From current year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has changed the pattern of examination, i.e. instead of three papers. there will be only two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper 1: Paper 1 will consist of 100 marks. There will be 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks. The paper pattern will be of general in nature and will judge the teaching or research aptitude of the individual.

Paper 2: Paper 2 will consist of 100 marks. There will be 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks. The paper pattern will be based on the subject opted by the candidate.

UGC NET 2018: Important Instructions:-

‘Admit Card’ issued by University Grants Commission for forthcoming NET (National Eligibility Test) is a necessary document for giving examination on July 8, 2018. The candidates have to bring the hard copy of the admit card. After downloading the admit card, an individual needs to re-check all the details carefully. In case of any problem on the admit card, the candidate needs to immediately contact the concerned authority. The admit card (UGC NET 2018) bears candidate’s name, father’s name, exam centre address, your photograph and signature, etc.