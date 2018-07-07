UGC NET 2018: 5 last day tips to score better marks

Candidates are selected for the posts of the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges through UGC NET exam. (Representational Image)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) on Sunday, i.e. July 8. UGC NET is conducted twice a year through which candidates are selected for the posts of the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates can pursue research in their respective postgraduate subject if they qualify in the JRF. The UGC NET 2018 is getting conducted in 84 subjects across 91 selected cities in the country.

The UGC NET 2018 exam pattern has been changed from the last year. Previously, the examination had 3 papers but now it has been reduced to 2 papers. An official notification was released in this regard. There will be two papers – Paper-I will carry 100 marks with 50 questions for which candidates will be given 1 hour. It will consist of questions on teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, divergent thinking, comprehension and general awareness whereas Paper-II will consist of 100 objective type questions of 2 marks each based on the subject selected by the candidates.

With not even a day left for CBSE UGC NET 2018 examination, candidates should not panic at all. Financial Express Online talked to Dr. Neha Shreya, Manager – Academics, Career Launcher who gave five last day tips to score better in the UGC NET 2018 and to deal with last-minute jitters.

1. Revise the syllabus thoroughly

Revision is vital for scoring better in any exam. According to Dr. Neha Shreya, “Go through your notes thoroughly. Revise them the day before. Last day should be kept only for revision and not for starting something new.”

2. Manage time

Managing your time will be the key in scoring better. This could be done when you have practiced enough previous year papers so that you know the time that has to be allotted to each section. “Don’t get stuck on the questions that are not getting solved. It eats up your time. Proceed to the next one,” Dr. Shreya said. She added that the candidates should practice last 10 years’ papers so that they know the kind of questions that will come in the exam.

3. Be Confident

Confidence is the driving force for success. Be confident of your preparations. “Don’t panic on seeing a tricky question in the paper. Take your time to go through it. Brainstorm a little,” she told while talking about people who often panic after seeing the paper despite enough preparations.

4. Presence of Mind

Presence of mind improve your prospects of clearing Paper I. According to Dr. Neha, it is important to go through the instructions written on the paper clearly. Sometimes candidates end up leaving questions in hurry and get the information wrong. So, be patient.

5. Don’t cram at the last minute

Often times students are seen outside the exam hall with books in their hand, chanting formulas and trying to get everything in their head. “One should not be cramming their head at the last minute. Take your mind off the exam pressure,” she concluded.