UGC National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (PwD); Check details here

University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for the National Fellowship scheme for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD). The applications have been invited on behalf of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the selections years 2018-19 and 2019-2020. The mode to submit the application form is online. The last date for application form submission is February 29, 2020.

What is National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities?

National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities or (NFPwD) is available to those students who are disabled and comes under “The Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.” Hence, the interested individual willing to avail the benefits needs to submit a disability certificate from the medical authority notified for the purpose. The NFPwD scheme covers all universities or educational institutions recognized by the UGC or Government of India (GoI).

A total of 200 slots are there with the provision of reservation of 15 per cent for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Important dates:-

Date of notification:- January 17, 2020

Last date to submit online applications- February 29, 2020

Selection Year 2018-19: April 01, 2018, or actual date of admission/ registration of the candidate for M.Phil/PhD, whichever is later

Selection Year 2019-20: April 01, 2019, or actual date of admission/ registration of the candidate for M.Phil/PhD, whichever is later.

Selection criteria:-

The candidates will be selected on merit based on their result obtained in the Post Graduation (PG) examination. After the selection procedure, the University Grants Commission will issue a list containing names of provisionally selected candidates.

Duration of National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities:-

For M.Phil course- 2 years or submission of dissertation whichever is earlier is required.

M.Phil.+ PhD course- 5 years from the commencement of Fellowship or till submission of the PhD thesis, whichever is earlier.

PhD course- 5 years or till submission of the PhD thesis, whichever is earlier.

Amount of Fellowship for JRF and SRF:-

Fellowship- Rs 25,000/-p.m. initial two years as JRF; Rs 28,000/-p.m. for remaining tenure as SRF.

Contingency (Humanities & Social Sciences including Arts/Fine Arts)- Rs 10,000/-p.a. for initial two years (JRF); Rs 20,500/-p.a. for remaining tenure(SRF)

Contingency (Science, Engineering and Technology)- Rs 12,000/-p.a. initial two years (JRF); Rs 25,000/-p.a. for remaining tenure (SRF)

Escorts/Reader assistance- Rs 2,000/- p.m. in case of candidates with physical and visual disabilities.

HRA- As per the norms of the Government of India.