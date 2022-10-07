UGC launches syllabus of cyber security course for UG, PG students

As part of Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched the syllabus of cyber security course at undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) level, M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, UGC said.

The syllabus aims to create more aware, responsive and responsible digital citizens to contribute effectively to an

overall healthy cyber security posture and ecosystem, Kumar said while speaking on the occasion.

He further said that for classroom transaction of these courses at UG and PG level , Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may

invite Cyber Security/Computer/IT qualified faculty or experts from Industry/Subject Matter Experts to take the lectures, practical and tutorials.

Further, Deepak Virmani, deputy secretary, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C), Ministry of Home Affairs and his team made a presentation on Prevention of Cybercrime and Adoption of Cyber Hygiene on the occasion.

According to an official statement, the presentation highlighted the themes of securing digital personal finance, mindful usage of social media, expected futuristic cyber attacks, cyber hygiene, email security, mobile and internet security and computer security. This was followed by an interactive question and answer session with the participants.

The event was attended, by vice chancellors, principals, faculty members and students from HEIs across the country. The event was live streamed on social media handles of UGC.

In his concluding remarks, Deepak Kumar Srivastava, vice chairman, UGC, mentioned that creating cyber awareness and sensitizing our internet users on safeguarding against cyberattacks is very much required in present time.

Also Read: BITS Pilani holds Young Entrepreneurs’ Bootcamp for students; earns Rs 5.10 lakh

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn