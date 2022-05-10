UGC launches Shodh Chakra initiative to help research scholars

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched the ‘Shodh Chakra’ initiative aiming to help research scholars and supervisors in research work. The initiative is in collaboration with the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre.

The initiative aims to provide a facility for research scholars to accumulate, organise, store, and cite the research work when required. The Shodh Chakra initiative was launched virtually on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Present in the inaugural virtual event were Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman among others.

The features of the initiative include providing resources for research scholars, interaction between guide and scholars, work progress tracking, administrative monitoring activities, and statistics on ongoing research areas in India. The system would also provide profile management, tools for research and other facilities, UGC said.

“Shodh Chakra initiative will help researchers to create the profiles and manage their preferences,” the commission said. It further added that the researcher will be able to use the facilities of Shodh Chakra by logging in through the official website. The commision has asked universities to make the facilities available to the researchers and supervisors to make maximum use of the platform.

