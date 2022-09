UGC launches fellowships, research grants for single girl child, retired faculty on Teacher’s Day

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched five fellowship and research grants, including those for single girl child and retired faculty members on Teachers’ Day, chairman Jagadesh Kumar has announced.

According to the official statement, the five schemes that have been launched are: Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child, Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members, Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members, and Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members.

The statement said that the ‘Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members’ has been launched with an aim to provide research opportunities to retired teachers. There are 100 slots available for this fellowship and selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.

The ‘Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members’ seeks to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 200 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

The ‘Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members’ will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

Further, the ‘Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship’ will offer an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in sciences, engineering and technology, humanities and social sciences including languages in Indian universities and institutions. This fellowship has 900 seats and 30% of them are reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Delhi govt introduces Student Advisory Board in schools to give students voice

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn