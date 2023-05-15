UGC issues revised guidelines Mulya Pravah 2.0 to introduce human values, professional ethics in HEIs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued revised guidelines on Mulya Pravah 2.0 – Inculcation of Human Values and Professional Ethics in Higher Education lnstitutions (HEIs). The guidelines suggests the operation, implementation, monitoring, and reinforcement of the relevant programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

UGC has urged all Higher Education Institutes to implement the revised guidelines. These guidelines were introduced in 2019 as part of UGC’s Quality Mandate initiative. The guidelines have now been revised to include the key recommendations of NEP 2020.

The revised guidelines proposes the curriculum and pedagogy of Higher Education Institutions to develop deep respect towards fundamental duties and constitutional values among the students, bonding with one’s country, and conscious awareness of the roles and responsibilities in a changing world, including universal human values of truth (satya), righteous conduct (dharma), peace (shanti), love (prema), non-violence (ahimsa), scientific temper, citizenship values, and also life-skills. An integral part of a holistic education includes lessons in seva and/or service and participation in community service programmes.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Results 2023: Record number of students fail; significant drop in 95% scorers

The policy also recommends that education must build character, enable learners to be ethical, rational, compassionate, and caring, while at the same time prepare them for gainful, fulfilling employment. This policy framework in its entirety, therefore, encourages all institutions to identify their innovative practices to create a high-quality environment, backed with human values and professional ethics in their respective institutions.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn