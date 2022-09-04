UGC issues guidelines for transforming HEIs into multidisciplinary institutions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines for transforming higher educational institutions (HEIs) into multidisciplinary institutions. The objective of the guideline is to transform single-stream institutions into large multidisciplinary universities and autonomous degree-awarding HEIs. It also aims to strengthen institutional infrastructure necessary for multidisciplinary education and research.

The notice said multidisciplinary education is known to build vibrant communities of scholars, peers and enable students to become well-rounded individuals. It added that as per the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a strong emphasis should be laid on transformation of Higher Education lnstitutions into large multidisciplinary universities, colleges and HEI clusters.

“Considering the rigidity of disciplinary boundaries in Higher Education lnstitutions, the UGC has developed Guidelines for Transforming Higher Education lnstitutions into Multidisciplinary lnstitutions,” the notice read.

The notice further added that all universities and colleges are advised to take necessary initiatives as per the guidelines to evolve into multidisciplinary institutions.

Furthermore, in a separate notice, UGC announced that the commission will organise a five day online national level panel discussion from September 5 to September 9 in lieu of Shiksha Parv (Teacher’s Day) to commemorate the birth anniversary of former president of India, S. RadhaKrishnan.

On the occasion, speakers in the panel will speak on various subject themes. The session will be chaired by eminent persons with distinguished panelists from academia fraternity. On the occasion, UGC will also launch research grant/ fellowship shcemes and e- samadhan portal. The programme will be live webcast on UGC’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube handles.

Meanwhile, Teacher’s Day will be celebrated across India on September 5 to honor the selfless work done by teachers and pay respect to them. September 5 is the birthday of S Radhakrishnan who urged all over India to celebrate his birthday as Teacher’s Day to pay respect to the teachers.

