UGC issues guidelines for Professor of Practice, PhD not needed anymore – Check eligibility here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday issued guidelines for Professor of Practice positions in colleges and universities. According to the guidelines, Professor of Practice will now be allowed in higher education institutions. Professor of Practice is a faculty position which can be filled by industry and professional experts even without formal academic qualifications. Up to 10% of the sanctioned posts in a higher education institution can be Professors of Practice, who will have a maximum tenure of four years, stated the rules.

Eligibility for Professor of Practice

The UGC guidelines further state that the eligible candidates must be “distinguished experts who have made remarkable contributions in their professions” in areas ranging from science and technology and social sciences to media and armed forces among others, with at least 15 years of service or experience.

The guidelines added that for the newly created post, “a formal academic qualification is not considered essential…if they have exemplary professional practice in lieu. These experts will also be exempted from the requirement of publications and other eligibility criteria stipulated for the recruitment of faculty members at the professor level. However, they should possess the skills to carry out the duties and responsibilities specified in the following section”.

“Many industries now hire graduates and provide adequate training before employing them. Involving experts from industry in teaching will benefit both the industry and the higher educational institutions,” said the guidelines.

Three new categories of the position

According to an IE report, three new categories have been created namely, Professor of Practice funded by industries, Professor of Practice funded by higher education institutions from their own resources, and Professor of Practice on honorary basis.

In the first category, institutes can collaborate with industries that can prove financial support for creating and managing the positions. Under the second category, the institutes will have to arrange salaries at a “mutually agreed” rate. According to data shared by the government in Lok Sabha in July, the central universities have as many as 6,549 vacant faculty positions.