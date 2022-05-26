UGC invites applications for Quad Fellowship 2022

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for Quad Fellowship which aims to bring together up to 25 engineers, mathematicians, scientists, and technologists from each of the four Quad countries which includes Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. The objective of the fellowship is to advance innovation and research by pursuing their graduate degrees in the United States.

“The Quad Fellowship, a new graduate-level fellowship designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists, is recruiting its first cohort this year.

According to the commission, the programme will sponsor 100 exceptional American, Japanese, Australian, and Indian master’s and doctoral students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to study in the United States.

There will be no financial liability on the part of UGC for this fellowship programme, informed the commission in the official notification.

