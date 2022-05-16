UGC invites application from HEIs for open distance learning programmes

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has invited applications from eligible higher education institutions (HEIs) to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode programmes at the respective institutions. The commission has notified that the online portal for submission of the applications will be available from May 15 to May 31, 2022.

According to the official notification of UGC, the hard copies along with original affidavit and annexure should be submitted to the official address of UGC on or before June 15, 2022.

“Eligible HEIs that have already been recognised by the UGC to offer ODL and/or online programmes for academic year 2022-23, may apply for recognition of additional programmes, if any,” read the notification.

The application for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode programmes is for academic year 2022-23 or academic session begin in September 2022, revised from July-August, and onwards.

