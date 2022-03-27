Higher education institutions to celebrate International Yoga Day, says UGC

The commission has stated that this year IDY will be focused on Indian branding with extensive promotions across the boundaries through various media platforms.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has urged the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to conduct activities reiterating the health benefits on International Yoga Day (IDY), June 21, 2022. The commission has stated in its document that this year IDY will be focused on Indian branding with extensive promotions across the boundaries through various media platforms.

“As the countdown of the IDY 2022 has already begun, the universities/ institutions may chalk out an Activity Plan for the coming days.” reads the UGC official guideline.

Activities including pledge, quiz, video contest are to be organised on MyGov platform where the general public can also participate, states the commission notice.

The commission also notified that the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) shall be practised on June 21, 2022, from 7.00 am to 7.45 a.m,which will be followed by other programs performed by students. A minimum of 15 days training program will be organised for the CYP on the International Yoga Day.

The common yoga protocol literature and videos can be downloaded from the online portal of the Ministry of Ayush, informed the commission.