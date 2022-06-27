UGC holds meeting with VCs on National Higher Education Qualification Framework

The university grants commission (UGC0 has held a consultative meeting with the vice chancellor of universities on implementation of National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) and the Draft National Credit Framework (NCrF) on Monday, June 27, 2022.

The NCrF has been jointly developed by UGC, All India Council for Technical Education, National Council For Vocational Education And Training(NCVET), National Council of Educational Research and Training(NCERT), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Department of Higher Education (DOHE) ,Ministry of Education (MoE), and MHDE.

The basic principles of the framework includes integrating credits for academic and vocational skills and providing relevant experiential learning. The framework in line with National Education Policy (NEP 2020) also emphasises multiple entry-multiple exit system, internationalisation of education, extensive use of technology, and promotion of Indian language.

“The new framework will help students to move from one university to other universities, from one discipline to another easily,” M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman said. According to the official statement, the frameworks are expected to roll out in July 2022.

Read Also: Higher Education Foundation to create a platform to bring together higher educators and researchers