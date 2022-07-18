UGC has released grants to 53 Delhi colleges says Union edu minister

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released grants worth Rs 2134.54 crore, Rs 2446.83 crore and Rs 590.51 crore, during the financial years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 (upto June, 2022) respectively to the 53 Delhi colleges funded by UGC, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session.

The remark came in response to a question tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday by Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Member of Parliament, West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency..

The monsoon session started on July 18, 2022 and will end on August 13, 2022.

As per the written reply by the minister, UGC has informed that University of Delhi (DU) has 91 constituent and affiliated Colleges, out of which UGC provides revenue grants to 53 Delhi Colleges only. Twelve Delhi Colleges are fully funded by the Government of NCT of Delhi and the remaining 26 colleges receive funds from other sources. Further, DU has informed that the Government of NCT of Delhi has also released grants to the 12 colleges fully funded by them.