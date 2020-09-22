UGC Guidelines: Students to get full refund of fees as ‘special case’; Check date

UGC Guidelines news: The UGC guidelines stated that admissions are to be completed by September 30.

UGC Guidelines news: The central government has announced that it would grant a full refund of fees to students in order to provide relief to parents who faced financial hardship due to “lockdown and related factors”. Students, who decided not to take admissions or opted for migration at the college and university level, will get the full refund of fees. “To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to November 30, 2020, for this very session as a special case,” the Ministry of Education tweeted. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated the same.

The Ministry of Education tweeted this while unveiling University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines on the academic calendar today. “In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the UGC Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21,” the Ministry of Education tweeted.

The UGC guidelines stated that admissions are to be completed by September 30. Commencement of the fresh batch must be done on October 1. The “preparation break” will be from March 1, 2021 to March 7, 2021. Examinations will be held between March 8, 2021 and March 26, 2021. The “semester break” will be between March 27, 2021 and April 4, 2021. The commencement of classes for the “even semester” will be from April 5, 2021. The preparation break will be from August 1, 2021 to August 8, 2021. The examinations will be held from August 9, 2021 to August 21, 2021. There will be a semester break from August 22, 2021 to August 29, 2021. The commencement of the next academic session for this batch will be from August 30, 2021.

Earlier in April, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had issued a statement stating, “It has come to the knowledge of AICTE that certain stand-alone Institutions are insisting that students should pay the fees including admission fees, during the lockdown. It is clarified that colleges/ institutions should not insist on payment of fees till the ongoing lockdown is lifted and normalcy is restored. Further, guidelines in this regard for communicating the revised timelines will be issued by AICTE in due course. Accordingly, all colleges/ institutions are directed to display the information on their websites and also communicate the same to the students through email.