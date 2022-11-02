UGC urges varsities to refund full fees against cancelled admission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all higher education institutions to refund full fees against cancellation of admission or migration of students until October 31, 2022, as per an official notification. In addition, the commission has also mentioned that there should not be any cancellation charge while refunding the amount to the students.

The notification came after the commission claims to have received several complaints regarding non-refunding of fees by the institutions. An official notice was published by UGC on August 2, 2022, where it stipulated the provision of fee refund by higher education institutions for cancellation of admission or migration of students in academic year 2021-22. However, in the same notice, it stated that in case of cancellation or withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2022, the entire fee needs to be refunded with a deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as processing fee.

“It is reiterated that the UGC letter dated 02.08.2022 (Annexure) is to be mandatorily adhered to in letter and spirit. Any institution/ university found to be violating the guidelines and refusing to refund the fee by giving its interpretation of the Guidelines/ Notification shall be liable for punitive actions,” the official notification of UGC read.

