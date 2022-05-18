UGC extends date for submission of thesis for terminal MPhil and PhD students

The University Grants Commission has extended the date of submission of thesis for terminal M Phil and PhD students for upto six months, beyond June 30, 2022, the commission said in an official notification.

According to the notification, the extension will be provided by the higher education institutions based on case-to-case basis on the review of student’s work by the Research Advisory Committee and on the recommendation of the supervisor and the head of the department of each individual case.

“ln continuation of UGC Public Notice dated 1’t December,2021 on the above mentioned subject, and keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, it has been decided by the UGC that an extension of up to six months, beyond 30th June, 2022, may be given to the students by their respective Higher Educational Institutions, on case-to-case basis based on the review of student’s work by the Research Advisory Committee and on the recommendation of the supervisor and the Head of the Department of each individual case,” the commission said.

It further added that such extension may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only, the commission notified.

With inputs from PTI.

