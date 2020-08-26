UGC Exam, Guidelines 2020 latest: Students await Supreme Court verdict; All you need to know

On July 6, UGC released guidelines stating that it would not recommend cancellation of the final semester (or final-year) examination across India during the pandemic situation.

UGC exam, guidelines latest: Hundreds of students are waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict on University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and exam date. However, it is unlikely that the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday. Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, who is representing the students in this case in the apex court, tweeted saying the “UGC matter is not listed” in Supplementary Cause List dated August 26. He said that it was unlikely that the top court would pronounce the final order on Wednesday.

What is the matter related to UGC exam, guidelines 2020?

On July 6, UGC released guidelines stating that it would not recommend cancellation of the final semester (or final-year) examination across India during the pandemic situation. The higher education regulator also advised institutions in the country to hold exams by the end of September. Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary permitting the conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions. The Home Ministry stated that the final Term Examinations would have to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare must be followed, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Meanwhile, 31 petitioners across India filed pleas to challenge the UGC guidelines. After that, a final year law student from Bhopal also filed a plea. This particular had all states as respondents. Out of all states mentioned in the plea, only Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha and West Bengal have replied so far. However, no formal notice was sent to the states by the Centre.

The UGC guidelines noted, “The terminal semester(s)/ final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/ institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode.” “The students of terminal semester/ final year students having backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability,” the UGC guidelines stated.