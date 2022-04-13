UGC releases guidelines to pursue two academic programs simultaneously

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the guidelines for pursuing dual degree programs, in which students can pursue two academic programs simultaneously. The guideline allows students to pursue the courses in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/ online mode and physical mode under certain conditions.

According to the guidelines, students can pursue two full time academic programmes in physical mode provided the class timings for the programmes do not overlap. The commission also gives provision to pursue one program in physical mode and the other is in ODL mode, or upto two programmes in online modes simultaneously. According to UGC, the guidelines shall come into force from April 13, 2022.

UGC has suggested universities to devise mechanisms through the statutory bodies to implement the dual degree programs. The commission has also notified that the guidelines shall be applicable only to the students pursuing academic programmes other than Ph.D. programmes.

According to the commission guideline, only higher education institutions which are recognized by UGC, statutory council, or the Government of India, can provide the degree or diploma programme in ODL mode. It further adds that no retrospective benefit can be claimed by the students who have already done two academic programmes simultaneously prior to the notification of these guidelines.

