UGC draft guidelines for PhD admissions, invites suggestions by March 31, 2022

Candidates seeking admission for PhD, should have completed 1 year or 2 year Master’s degree after 4 year undergraduate degree with 55% minimum marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 10- point scale.

University Grants Commission (UGC) amends revised regulations for PhD admission in a draft named UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022.

According to the revised norms as mentioned in the document, to get admission in PhD programme candidates shall have completed 1 year or 2 year (4 semester) Master’s degree after 4 year undergraduate degree with 55% minimum marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 10- point scale or an equivalent degree from a foreign educational institution accredited by an Assessment and Accreditation Agency. Additionally, a candidate seeking PhD admission after 4 year or 8 semester Bachelor’s degree with research should have a minimum CGPA of 7.5.

Also candidates having cleared M.Phil with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 10-point scale or an equivalent degree from a foreign institution shall be eligible for the admission. SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/differently-abled, economically weaker section (EWS) and other categories of candidates might be allowed a relaxation of 5% of marks, from 55% to 50%, or an equivalent relaxation of grade, based on decision of the apex body.

Moroever, a relaxation of 0.5 score which is CGPA of 7 or an equivalent relaxation of grade might be given to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) or differently-abled, economically weaker section (EWS) and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the commission from time to time. The document also stated that all universities shall admit PhD scholar through National Eligibility Test (NET) or National Entrance Test or an Entrance test conducted at the level of individual universities.

Further, UGC has asked for feedback, suggestions and recommendation from all the stakeholders by March 31, 2022.

