UGC directs varsities to appoint compliance officers to coordinate with FROs for foreign students

Higher education institutions (HEIs) have been directed to appoint compliance officers to coordinate with Foreigners Registration Offices (FROs) for ascertaining facts in respect of foreign students during grant of various services such as visa registration or extension, the University Grants Commission (UGC), said.

The direction comes after concerns of “undue harassment” of foreign students due to non-availability of a designated person to be contacted by FROs at the educational institutes causing unnecessary delays, difficulties and unintentional violations of visa norms by foreign students, an official statement said.

“In the wake of large inflow of foreign students coming to India for education, non-availability of a designated person to be contacted by Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) and Foreigners Registration Offices (FROs) at the educational institutes, while processing service applications, leads to unnecessary delays, difficulties and unintentional violations of visa norms by the foreigners, which is leading to undue harassment of foreign students,” P K Thakur, Secretary, UGC said in a letter to vice chancellors of these institutions.

He added all the higher educational institutions are requested to appoint compliance officers to coordinate with FRROs and FROs for ascertaining facts in respect of foreign students. “The coordination is important during grant of various services like visa registration, visa extension, exit permit etc. along with their attendance, academic performance and other academic records,” he added.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: FIFA launches football for schools programme in India to promote sports among students

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn