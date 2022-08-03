UGC directs universities to refund 100% fees in case of cancellation of admission up to October 31

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has issued a notification making it mandatory for universities to refund the entire fees of students in case of cancellation or migration upto October 31, 2022. The commission has directed all higher education institutions (HEIs) to refund the fees of students who sought admission in the academic year 2022-2023 as a special case.

According to the official statement, all higher education institutions have been directed to refund 100% fees to students without any cancellation charges. It added that on cancellation or withdrawal of admission upto December 31, 2022 the entire fee collected from the students should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs 1,000 as processing fee.

The step has been taken in view of UGC’s guidelines on examination and academic calendar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The guidelines issued on July 16, 2021 stipulated the provision of refund of fees on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migration of students during the academic year 2021-2022. The higher education institutions have been requested to ensure the compliance of UGC’s directions in respect of refund of fees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic related factors.

The statement further noted that several entrance examinations including Common University Entrance Test (CUCET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, JEE Advance, among others have been delayed due to which admissions may continue upto October, 2022. Therefore, to avoid financial hardships being faced by parents, UGC has decided to give the relief of full refund to students in case of cancellation and migration upto a given date.

UGC had earlier, requested the higher education institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate (UG) admission process after declaration of results of grade 12 students by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to provide sufficient time to students for admission in UG courses.

