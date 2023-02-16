UGC develops portal to track qualitative reforms, implementation of NEP by HEIs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has announced the development of a portal to track qualitative reforms taken by India’s higher education institutions.

According to an official statement, the portal — Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education (UTSAH) — will be launched by the month’s end to monitor the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The portal has been developed in consultation with stakeholders comprising institutions, universities, colleges, IITs, NITs and INIs, Kumar said.

All higher education institutions (HEIs) shall be required to log in to the portal and furnish information on the various activities under the umbrella of the 10 thrust areas, he added.

“The portal is expected to effectively track and support the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, and its strategic initiatives across the country’s HEIs,” Kumar said.

The portal will gather information from the HEIs in 10 major thrust areas, which include multidisciplinary; digital empowerment and online education; skill development and employability; research, innovation and entrepreneurship; promotion of Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems and internationalisation of education.

With inputs from PTI