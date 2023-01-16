UGC extends deadline for submission of feedback on foreign varisites campuses in India

Last date to receive comments, suggestions, and feedback on the setting up of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India has been extended to February 3, 2023, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced on Monday.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain in a Public Notice said that this is in continuation of the Public Notice issued by UGC earlier vide F. No. 1-3/2022(NEP) dated January 5, 2023, seeking comments from the stakeholders on the draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.

“In view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft Regulations, the last date for receiving comments on the draft regulations is hereby extended to 3rd February 2023,” UGC Secretary said.

Rajnish Jain further said that it is requested that the comments/suggestions/feedback may kindly be conveyed to ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com up to 3rd February 2023.

On Thursday, the UGC released the draft guidelines for establishing campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in the country in line with the NEP-2020 and invited suggestions and feedback from the public on the same.

However, the programmes offered under these regulations will not be allowed in online mode, it said. NEP 2020 has envisioned that “top universities in the world will be facilitated to operate in India.” For this, “a legislative framework facilitating such entry will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India,” it said.

A regulatory framework allowing the entry of higher-ranked foreign Universities will provide an international dimension to higher education, enable Indian students to obtain foreign qualifications at affordable cost, and make India an attractive global study destination, the UGC said.

The guidelines, called, “University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023,” aim to facilitate the entry of foreign higher educational institutions into India, it said.”These regulations shall regulate the entry and operations of Foreign Universities/Institutions in India to conduct undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, post-doctoral, and other programmes and award degrees, diplomas, and certificates in all disciplines,” the UGC said.

No Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) will be allowed to set up campuses in the country without the approval of the UGC, it said.

With inputs from ANI.